Looks like there’s a bit of drama between Teddy A and his baby mama over BamBam — Nigeria Today

Looks like there’s a bit of drama between Teddy A and his baby mama over BamBam

There seems to be some sorta drama going on between former Big Brother Naija housemate, Teddy A and his baby mama over his lover, BamBam after the latter wished his son a happy birthday recently.

No one is new to the news that the singer and his love interest continued their love affair after the Big Brother house as they’ve continued to serve serious relationship goals – the most recent where Teddy with his family, threw BamBam a surprise birthday party.

T’should be recalled that while in the house, the singer shared with Bambam that he had a son with his ex, Layla, but they were no longer romantically involved as she moved on and got married.

Teddy also claimed to have a girlfriend whose identity is yet to be known cause he never acknowledged her during his media rounds after his eviction.

In course of his revelation, his babymama had taken to twitter during the show to state categorically that she isn’t married but single – few people however, gave this attention.

It now seems as though she’s dropping a subtle shade at Bambam for trying ‘too hard‘ in her new found relationship with her baby daddy – Why? – Well, BamBam wished their son a happy birthday last night.

Layla shared a tweet on her page which is said to be a subtle shade thrown at BamBam,

Her shade just might’ve gotten to Teddy A who also indirectly reacted via Snapchat – or he probably could be referring to something else? See below.

Leave a Comment…

comments





The post Looks like there’s a bit of drama between Teddy A and his baby mama over BamBam appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

