Looters $ list: Dokpesi drags Lai Mohammed to court, demands N5b — Nigeria Today

Looters $ list: Dokpesi drags Lai Mohammed to court, demands N5b
Media mogul and Chairman Emeritus of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi has instituted N5billion defamation suit against the Minister of Information & Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, following the inclusion of his name in the list of treasury looters. Dokpesi, in the suit he filed before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, […]
