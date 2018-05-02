Looters List: PDP Bigwig Loses Bid To Enter US, Sues Lai Mohammed — Nigeria Today

Looters List: PDP Bigwig Loses Bid To Enter US, Sues Lai Mohammed

The looters list released by Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed on behalf of the Federal Government on Good Friday, March 30 and Easter Sunday, April 1 are already resonating even beyond the shores of the nation. A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bigwig, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, revealed this when he confirmed that his United States […]

The post Looters List: PDP Bigwig Loses Bid To Enter US, Sues Lai Mohammed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

