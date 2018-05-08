LOVE IS REAL! Zambian Man Donates His Liver To His Wife To Save Her Life (Photos) — Nigeria Today

LOVE IS REAL! Zambian Man Donates His Liver To His Wife To Save Her Life (Photos)

A grateful wife has thanked her husband for donating part of his liver to her. The woman identified as Saboi Mundia Kalinda took to Facebook to appreciate her husband Haswell Kalindafor the gesture. The Zambian couple travelled to India last month to undergo the operation. Saboi suffered ill-health following liver failure and was facing potential […]

The post LOVE IS REAL! Zambian Man Donates His Liver To His Wife To Save Her Life (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

