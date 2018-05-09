Lungu urges Zambians wanting to live long, healthy lives to emulate 94-year-old vegetarian KK's lifestyle - Times of Zambia — Nigeria Today

Lungu urges Zambians wanting to live long, healthy lives to emulate 94-year-old vegetarian KK’s lifestyle – Times of Zambia
|
Times of Zambia
|
Lungu urges Zambians wanting to live long, healthy lives to emulate 94-year-old vegetarian KK's lifestyle
Times of Zambia
By STEVEN ZANDE – PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has launched the 2018 Health Week with a call for Zambians to emulate First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda's disciplined lifestyle to maintain good health and live longer. Mr Lungu has further implored …
President Edgar Lungu pays glowing tribute to KK for a disciplined life style
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!