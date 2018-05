Lungu urges Zambians wanting to live long, healthy lives to emulate 94-year-old vegetarian KK's lifestyle - Times of Zambia — Nigeria Today

Lungu urges Zambians wanting to live long, healthy lives to emulate 94-year-old vegetarian KK’s lifestyle – Times of Zambia

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest