Lyon keeps upper hand in Champions League fight - Washington Post — Nigeria Today

 Lyon keeps upper hand in Champions League fight - Washington Post
Lyon keeps upper hand in Champions League fight – Washington Post

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Sports


Washington Post

Lyon keeps upper hand in Champions League fight
Washington Post
PARIS — Forward Bertrand Traore scored two goals as seven-time champion Lyon kept the upper hand in its three-way fight for Champions League qualification with a 3-0 victory over Troyes on Sunday. With two games left this season, Lyon remained second
