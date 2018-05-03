Madden director leaves studio, gives series ‘chance for a new direction’ — Nigeria Today

Madden director leaves studio, gives series ‘chance for a new direction’

Rex Dickson, the creative director behind the Madden NFL franchise, has left Electronic Arts. His final game before leaving, Madden NFL 18, was one of our favorite football games ever.

The post Madden director leaves studio, gives series ‘chance for a new direction’ appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

