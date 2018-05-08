 Hail Mary! Kate Bosworth wears dramatic white veil as she attends Catholic themed Met Gala - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Hail Mary! Kate Bosworth wears dramatic white veil as she attends Catholic themed Met Gala – Daily Mail

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Hail Mary! Kate Bosworth wears dramatic white veil as she attends Catholic themed Met Gala
Daily Mail
Among them was Kate Bosworth, who was a sight to see in a glistening gold Oscar De La Renta dress that faintly resembled a bridal gown. Evoking the Virgin Mary, the blonde 35-year-old accessorized with a sheer white veil with teardrop mother-of-pearl
Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace red carpet at Met GalaThe Mercury News
Met Gala 2018: Best dressed looks from Rihanna, Amal Clooney, Lena Waithe and moreUSA TODAY
2018 Met Gala recap: Vatican yellow, cardinal red and religious iconography take wingLos Angeles Times
Washington Post –Hollywood Reporter –The Guardian –Cosmopolitan.com
all 1,261 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.