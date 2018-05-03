Maile: I'm not a robot for Mashatile - Mail & Guardian — Nigeria Today

Maile: I’m not a robot for Mashatile – Mail & Guardian
Maile: I'm not a robot for Mashatile
Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang Maile has rejected claims that he is being punted for a leadership position in the province merely to act as a proxy for his mentor, ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile. Maile, a member of the ANC's provincial …
