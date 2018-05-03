Makarfi Condemns Adamawa Killings — Nigeria Today

Makarfi Condemns Adamawa Killings

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Former National Caretaker Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has condemned the killing of 60 people in a twin bomb blast in Mubi, Adamawa State last Tuesday.

In a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna by his spokesman, Mukhtar Sirajo, Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State, described the perpetrators of the act as worshippers of demons.

He said he was distraught with the news of the incident, adding that the perpetrators of “the heinous, barbaric and cowardly act are worshipping and serving the demon.”

He stressed the need for the forging of a united front to confront the menace posed by insurgents.

“This should include among others, digging beneath the surface into the socioeconomic and even political circumstances that encourage the breeding of the monster,” the statement said.

He called on the government and security agencies to up the ante in the fight against insurgency, “especially in the area of intelligence gathering and indoctrination so that future attempts can be nipped in the bud and the humongous anti insurgency expenditure can be justifiably explained.”

The former governor consoled the families of the deceased, the Mubi Emirate, the government and people of Adamawa State as well as the country over the unfortunate incident.

