Makhosi Khoza joins OUTA to help tackle corruption in local government - BizNews — Nigeria Today

Makhosi Khoza joins OUTA to help tackle corruption in local government – BizNews
|
BizNews
|
Makhosi Khoza joins OUTA to help tackle corruption in local government
BizNews
By OUTA*. The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) announced on Friday that former Member of Parliament Dr Makhosi Khoza will head up its new local government strategy. “Today, I am pleased to announce that Dr Makhosi Khoza has been appointed as OUTA …
Makhosi Khoza finds a new home at Outa
Former MP Makhosi Khoza comes 'OUTA' retirement
Makhosi Khoza joins Outa as executive director
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!