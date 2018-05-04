Malawi to review Mines and Minerals Act, President Mutharika says in Sona - Nyasa Times — Nigeria Today

Malawi to review Mines and Minerals Act, President Mutharika says in Sona – Nyasa Times
Nyasa Times
Malawi to review Mines and Minerals Act, President Mutharika says in Sona
Government is in the process of reviewing the Mines and Minerals Act of 1981 and the Petroleum Act of 1983 in order to improve the legal environment of the mining industry. President mutharika leave the chamber after delivering State of the Nation …
