Maleek Berry calls out “fake” elders in Nigerian Music Industry — Nigeria Today

Maleek Berry calls out “fake” elders in Nigerian Music Industry
Singer and producer Maleek Berry is calling out “fake people in this (music) industry.”
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, said “grown men,” instead of promoting togetherness, “talk bad about young dudes trying to make something out of their lives and feed their families”.
Read below:
There are too many fake people in this industry
If I start to vex and call out names
All you so called elders behind the scenes that are meant to be guiding younger african artists but instead you want to destroy people’s names behind the scenes , why because no one is brown nosing you ?
Talking about we need to stick together more but all you grown men do is talk bad about young dudes trying to make something out of their lives and feed their families
Thank God I have real people around me In my inner circle I can seek wise counsel from
Sometimes keeping quiet is not the answer always
I will continue to spread love to all you fake agbayas
Now lemme get back to enjoying this London sunshine
There are too many fake people in this industry
— First Daze Of Winter (@MaleekBerry) May 8, 2018
If I start to vex and call out names
— First Daze Of Winter (@MaleekBerry) May 8, 2018
All you so called elders behind the scenes that are meant to be guiding younger african artists but instead you want to destroy people’s names behind the scenes , why because no one is brown nosing you ?
— First Daze Of Winter (@MaleekBerry) May 8, 2018
Talking about we need to stick together more but all you grown men do is talk bad about young dudes trying to make something out of their lives and feed their families
— First Daze Of Winter (@MaleekBerry) May 8, 2018
Thank God I have real people around me In my inner circle I can seek wise counsel from
— First Daze Of Winter (@MaleekBerry) May 8, 2018
Sometimes keeping quiet is not the answer always
— First Daze Of Winter (@MaleekBerry) May 8, 2018
I will continue to spread love to all you fake agbaya’s
— First Daze Of Winter (@MaleekBerry) May 8, 2018
Now lemme get back to enjoying this London sunshine 😁
— First Daze Of Winter (@MaleekBerry) May 8, 2018
The post Maleek Berry calls out “fake” elders in Nigerian Music Industry appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!