Maleek Berry calls out “fake” elders in Nigerian Music Industry — Nigeria Today

 Maleek Berry calls out "fake" elders in Nigerian Music Industry
Maleek Berry calls out “fake” elders in Nigerian Music Industry

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Singer and producer Maleek Berry is calling out “fake people in this (music) industry.”

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, said “grown men,” instead of promoting togetherness, “talk bad about young dudes trying to make something out of their lives and feed their families”.

Read below:

There are too many fake people in this industry

If I start to vex and call out names

All you so called elders behind the scenes that are meant to be guiding younger african artists but instead you want to destroy people’s names behind the scenes , why because no one is brown nosing you ?

Talking about we need to stick together more but all you grown men do is talk bad about young dudes trying to make something out of their lives and feed their families

Thank God I have real people around me In my inner circle I can seek wise counsel from

Sometimes keeping quiet is not the answer always

I will continue to spread love to all you fake agbayas

Now lemme get back to enjoying this London sunshine 😁

