Man, 46, commits suicide in A-Ibom — Nigeria Today

Man, 46, commits suicide in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo— Otomo community in Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State was thrown into confusion, Monday, as a 46-year-old man identified as Aniekan Peter Sunday allegedly committed suicide in his uncompleted building.

It was gathered that the deceased, the only surviving son of the family, was supposed to bury his late father next Friday.

Though nobody could say why he took his life, it was gathered that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ika Local Government Area, Musa Rilwanu, visited the scene of the suicide after the incident was reported.

The village head of the community, Chief Sunday Thomas Mbaba, expressed grief over the tragedy, describing it as “barbaric and shocking.”

He said: “Early this morning (Monday) a youth from this community, Philip, came to my compound to inform me of the tragedy, so I immediately went to the police station to inform the DPO.”

A native of the village, who did not want his name mentioned, told newsmen that the deceased had just packed into his uncompleted building two weeks ago, adding that it was sad that the deceased died leaving his poor aged mother and relatives.

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Odiko Macdon, said he was not aware of the incident as it has not yet been reported to state Police headquarters.

“I have not been informed about the incident but it is very sad and unfortunate if it is true that the man took his life”, he simply said

He, however, assured that the police will launch an investigation into the matter.

The post Man, 46, commits suicide in A-Ibom appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

