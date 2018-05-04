 Man accused of plotting to kill UK PM pleads not guilty — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man accused of plotting to kill UK PM pleads not guilty

Posted on May 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A man accused of plotting to kill British Prime Minister Theresa May pleaded not guilty to terrorism charges in a London court on Friday. Naa’imur Rahman is accused of planning to detonate an explosive device at the gates of Downing Street to gain access to May’s office and kill her in the ensuing chaos. He […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Man accused of plotting to kill UK PM pleads not guilty appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.