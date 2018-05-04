Man bags 4 months imprisonment for stealing mattress — Nigeria Today

Man bags 4 months imprisonment for stealing mattress
A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday, sentenced a 23-year old man, Emmanuel Chukwu, to four months imprisonment for stealing a mattress. The Judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict an option to pay N10, 000 as fine.and said that the sentence would serve as deterrent to others who might want to […]
The post Man bags 4 months imprisonment for stealing mattress appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!