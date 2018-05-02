Man City weigh up move for Leon Bailey - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Man City weigh up move for Leon Bailey – Goal.com



Goal.com Man City weigh up move for Leon Bailey

Goal.com

The Premier League champions want to add a new forward to their squad for next season and the 20-year-old is one of the names under consideration. Manchester City are weighing up a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen forward Leon Bailey, Goal understands …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

