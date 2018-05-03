Man Exposed After Hiding His Girlfriend’s Corpse Inside Cupboard For 15 Months (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Man Exposed After Hiding His Girlfriend’s Corpse Inside Cupboard For 15 Months (Photos)
A sicko has been exposed after he hid his girlfriend’s corpse in an airing cupboard for 15 months. However, he has still refused to reveal how she died. Andrew Colin Reade was arrested on suspicion of murdering mum-of-three Vicky Cherry but never convicted. Police discovered Vicky’s body hidden under bike parts in the flat the […]
The post Man Exposed After Hiding His Girlfriend’s Corpse Inside Cupboard For 15 Months (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!