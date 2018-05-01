Man Got A Bamboo Pole Stuck Inside His Bum After Falling From A Bridge(Photo) — Nigeria Today

Man Got A Bamboo Pole Stuck Inside His Bum After Falling From A Bridge(Photo)

A workman was rushed to hospital after impaling his bum on a bamboo stick. The sickening footage shows the worker howling in pain as paramedics gingerly lower him onto a stretcher in China’s Sichuan Province. The man was thought to have been working on a nearby billboard before falling into a garden full of bamboo. […]

