 Man Got A Bamboo Pole Stuck Inside His Bum After Falling From A Bridge(Photo) — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 1, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A workman was rushed to hospital after impaling his bum on a bamboo stick. The sickening footage shows the worker howling in pain as paramedics gingerly lower him onto a stretcher in China’s Sichuan Province. The man was thought to have been working on a nearby billboard before falling into a garden full of bamboo. […]

