Man in court for alleged distruption of Ekiti APC governorship primary — Nigeria Today

Man in court for alleged distruption of Ekiti APC governorship primary

The police on Wednesday arraigned a 50-year-old man, ‎Ojo Olakunle, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly disrupting the Ekiti APC governorship primary. Olakunle, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of destruction of ballot box, interference on the ballot box and act in a disorderly manner. The Police Prosecutor, SP.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

