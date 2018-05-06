Man mauled to death while trying to take selfie with bear (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT) - New York Daily News — Nigeria Today

Man mauled to death while trying to take selfie with bear (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT) – New York Daily News
Man mauled to death while trying to take selfie with bear (WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT)
A man in India was mauled to death when he tried to take a selfie with a wounded bear Wednesday. Prabhu Bhatara was returning from a wedding in an SUV when he stopped to relieve himself near a forest. That's where he spotted the injured bear and tried …
