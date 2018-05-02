Man Pours Acid On Wife For Flirting — Nigeria Today

Man Pours Acid On Wife For Flirting
Lukman Madotti, a 33-year-old has been charged for attempted murder after allegedly pouring acid on his fiancée, Toyin Muyiba, His plea was, however, not taken at the court and he was remanded in Ikoyi Prisons. The Police Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Clara Adegbayi, had told the court that the offence was committed on April […]
