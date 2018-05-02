 Man Robs Same Bank He Was Imprisoned For One Day After Release — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man Robs Same Bank He Was Imprisoned For One Day After Release

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Markiko Sonnie Lewis a man in Ohio, allegedly robbed the same bank branch he was caught robbing two years earlier only one day after his release US prosecutors said Wednesday. Markiko Sonnie Lewis robbed the small bank branch in the Midwestern city of Cleveland on April 12, on his first full day of freedom and […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Man Robs Same Bank He Was Imprisoned For One Day After Release appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.