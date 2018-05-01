Man Utd transfer news LIVE updates: Mourinho eyes new Neymar, Zlatan on awards - Express.co.uk — Nigeria Today

Man Utd transfer news LIVE updates: Mourinho eyes new Neymar, Zlatan on awards – Express.co.uk
|
Express.co.uk
|
Man Utd transfer news LIVE updates: Mourinho eyes new Neymar, Zlatan on awards
Express.co.uk
Manchester United transfer news LIVE updates: All the latest from Old Trafford. Tuesday May 1. Man Utd awards. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has backed David De Gea to win Manchester United's Player of the Year award tonight. “Player of the year? I would say …
Anthony Martial deserves a chance for Man United with Romelu Lukaku out
Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd hope to sign Umtiti before World Cup
Report suggests Tottenham are prepared to pay £44m for Anthony Martial
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!