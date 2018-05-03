Man Who Beat His Wife To Death Bursts Into Tears In Court (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Man Who Beat His Wife To Death Bursts Into Tears In Court (Photos)
A husband accused of killing his wife with a saucepan began to cry out in the dock after he was handed a photo of their wedding day on the second day of his trial. Steven Grainger, 32, was visibly upset in court today as jurors were shown a picture of him with his 30-year-old wife […]
The post Man Who Beat His Wife To Death Bursts Into Tears In Court (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!