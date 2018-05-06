 Manchester City enjoyed their title party but Huddersfield were left with more to celebrate after important point - Mirror.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Manchester City enjoyed their title party but Huddersfield were left with more to celebrate after important point – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on May 6, 2018


Mirror.co.uk

Manchester City enjoyed their title party but Huddersfield were left with more to celebrate after important point
Mirror.co.uk
David McDonnell's verdict as Manchester City celebrate title win despite Huddersfield stalemate. Share this video. Watch Next. We pay for stories! Send your videos to [email protected] Share; Comments. Get football updates directly to your inbox
Manchester City fall flat as Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane stifled by HuddersfieldESPN (blog)
David Wagner overwhelmed by Huddersfield performance at Manchester CitySkySports

