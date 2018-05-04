 Manchester City Transfer News: Riyad Mahrez Ends Transfer Request Amid Rumours - Bleacher Report — Nigeria Today
Bleacher Report

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has confirmed the transfer request he submitted in January has long been cancelled, although he's unsure of where his future lies this summer amid revived links with Manchester City. The Citizens were favourites to
Claude Puel insists he is not under pressure at Leicester CitySkySports
Riyad Mahrez withdraws transfer request but Leicester future remains in doubtThe Independent
Mahrez to Man City takes fresh twist as transfer request withdrawnGoal.com
Sports Illustrated –ESPN.co.uk –Leicester Mercury –Sports Mole
all 37 news articles »

 

