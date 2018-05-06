Manchester United Agrees To Sign Lazio Player For £80 Million — Nigeria Today

Manchester United Agrees To Sign Lazio Player For £80 Million
Manchester United have agreed to a £80 million transfer deal for 23-year-old Serbian player, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The transfer deal is set to be the second most expensive in the history of the club since Paul Pogba’s £89 million transfer deal. Manchester United fans are excited about this new development as manager, Jose Mourinho is said to […]
The post Manchester United Agrees To Sign Lazio Player For £80 Million appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!