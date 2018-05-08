Manolo Gabbiadini lifts Southampton out of mire and sends West Brom down - The Guardian — Nigeria Today

Manolo Gabbiadini lifts Southampton out of mire and sends West Brom down – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Manolo Gabbiadini lifts Southampton out of mire and sends West Brom down
The Guardian
A night of high drama and tension ended with Southampton all but securing their Premier League status for another season, Swansea staring relegation in the face and West Bromwich Albion joining Stoke City in the Championship. Manolo Gabbiadini was …
