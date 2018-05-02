 Marouane Fellaini says Man Utd have left him in a 'strong position' by delaying contract offer - Telegraph.co.uk — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Marouane Fellaini says Man Utd have left him in a ‘strong position’ by delaying contract offer – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Marouane Fellaini says Man Utd have left him in a 'strong position' by delaying contract offer
Telegraph.co.uk
Marouane Fellaini believes that Manchester United made a mistake not offering him a contract extension sooner, leaving the midfielder in a “strong position”. A divisive figure since swapping Everton for Old Trafford in 2013, the 30-year-old has become
'He spat at a girl!' – Fellaini hits back at Carragher criticismGoal.com
Man Utd transfer news LIVE: Jose Mourinho confident of signing Toni Kroos alternativeExpress.co.uk
Leicester shock favourites to sign Man Utd star after transfer outburstDaily Star
SkySports –ESPN –Yahoo Sports –The Independent
all 86 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.