‘Mars, here I come!’ NASA’s InSight launches from California on a six-month journey — Nigeria Today

‘Mars, here I come!’ NASA’s InSight launches from California on a six-month journey
NASA’s newest mission InSight, developed to probe deep beneath the surface of Mars, began its 300-million mile journey from Vandenberg Air Force Base. The pre-dawn launch was a rare spectacle for West Coast residents.
The post ‘Mars, here I come!’ NASA’s InSight launches from California on a six-month journey appeared first on Digital Trends.
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
