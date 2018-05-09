 #MavinAt6! Mavin Records celebrates 6th Anniversary — Nigeria Today
Posted on May 9, 2018

Producer Don Jazzy’s record label Mavin Record is celebrating its 6th anniversary on May 8th 2018.

The record label is home to many big names in the entertainment industry such as, Tiwa Savage, Poe, Di’ja, DNA Twins, Dr Sid, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks, D’prince and more stars.

Congratulations, Mavins!

