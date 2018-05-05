May 30: IPOB Declares Sit-at-Home in Igbo Land — Nigeria Today

May 30: IPOB Declares Sit-at-Home in Igbo Land

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a sit-at-home order on May 30 throughout Biafra land and Nigeria in remembrance of the fallen heroes and heroines who died in the fight for the restoration of Biafran state.

The group said that it would also remember all victims of herdsmen attacks, Boko Haram violence and those that were allegedly killed by the Nigerian security agencies over the years that were not yet remembered.

A statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful called on the people of Middle Belt, Southern Kaduna, Ondo as well as other states affected by herdsmen killings to join the sit-at-home to pray and remember the souls of those unlawfully killed by security agents and herdsmen.

According to the statement, “We are calling on all the people of Southern Kaduna, Middle Belt especially Benue, Adamawa, Kogi, those affected by herdsmen terrorism in Ondo and other states in Yoruba land to join the great family of IPOB in observing a day of solemn prayer and sit at home to remember those that lost their lives unlawfully at the hands of terrorist herdsmen and security agencies.

“This year’s remembrance will be special because it will present a unique moment of shared pains and misery for all the families that lost their loved ones to war, hunger, disease and terrorism. We remember those that sacrificed their lives to defend the defenseless and those that lost their lives because there was no one to defend them.

“There will be no human, vehicular or animal movement across Biafra land on the 30th May 2018. Biafra land will be in total lock down. Middle Belt and Yoruba land brethren are advised to join this historic sit at home to honour the memory of all that died unjustly in Nigeria.

“Churches, mosques, synagogues and temples are encouraged to open their places of worship on the midnight of the 29th of May for special midnight prayers in remembrance of all that died as a result of violence. Special vigil will be held at the homes of select Biafran heroes.

“30th of May is an annual remembrance event initiated by IPOB worldwide to honour our fallen Biafran soldiers without whom this generation of Biafrans would not have existed. We owe our heroes of the class of 67-70 an incalculable debt of gratitude and shall honor them annually until the end of time. We shall never forget them!

“In our usual tradition, all IPOB families in the diaspora must stage rallies on the streets of their respective countries with written petitions ready to be submitted to the nearest United Nations offices and embassies of foreign missions in that country.

“As our freedom draws near this year, our 30th of May sit-at-home and total lock down of Biafra land will be remarkable. The whole world is looking up to IPOB, who through the grace of the Most High God will deliver Biafra and all other oppressed people’s of Northern and Western Nigeria from bondage into freedom.”

