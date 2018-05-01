May Day: ADP guber aspirant, Adewale promises workers better welfare if… — Nigeria Today

May Day: ADP guber aspirant, Adewale promises workers better welfare if…

..Says workers should be better served

A leading aspirant in Ekiti state governorship election under the banner of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Otunba Segun Adewale has assured workers that if elected later this year, that his government would tackle all socio-economic ills that have being troubling the state.

Otunba Adewale gave the assurance in his message to commemorate the 2018 May Day celebration, saying workers are the lifeline of the state development upon which his administration will be built upon.

The business mogul decried the agonising experience faced by the workers due to several months of unpaid salaries, assuring that as a governor, he would evolve solutions to ensure adequate payment of their entitlements and regular supports to ease the conduct of their respective tasks.

“Despite the unfavorable situations you (workers) are facing in your respective posts, your patriotism have being something that strengthens our resolve to build a virile Ekiti state.

“While we don’t intend to trade blame but no excuses can be enough to rationalize the obvious failures of the Ayo Fayose government to pay salaries as expected, which has caused untold hardship on you (workers).

“But be rest assured, I’m determined to tackle the socio-economic ills head-long and bring reliefs to your aging pains.”

Otunba Adewale said if elected, his government would treat workers welfare with uttermost urgency and facilitate a friendly relationship with the labour, so that together, “we can attain the enviable heights of progress in our beloved state.

“I assure you of my cooperation and understanding, as partners in progress. Your welfare will be prioritised by our government, so as to collectively work for the progress of our state.

“Our government will ensure a conducive atmosphere devoid of incessant industrial action as a way to avoid loss of man hours and accordingly promote high productivity.

“I further assure you that as governor, we will not only work together but will always protect workers’ rights and shall promote incentives for great productivity and hence, greater posterity,” Otunba Adewale said.

The post May Day: ADP guber aspirant, Adewale promises workers better welfare if… appeared first on Vanguard News.

