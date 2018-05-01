May Day Celebration: NLC Backs Gov. Dickson Over Bayelsa Civil Service Reforms — Nigeria Today

May Day Celebration: NLC Backs Gov. Dickson Over Bayelsa Civil Service Reforms

Bayelsa Workers Tuesday, gathered in their numbers in Yenagoa, the State capital to mark the May day celebration with a declaration of support for the ongoing Civil Service reforms embarked upon by the administration of Governor Seriake Dickson. The workers, who gathered at the Peace Park under different Labour unions and affliations, embarked on solidarity […]

The post May Day Celebration: NLC Backs Gov. Dickson Over Bayelsa Civil Service Reforms appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

