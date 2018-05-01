May Day: Saraki pledges NASS’ commitment to workers welfare — Nigeria Today

May Day: Saraki pledges NASS’ commitment to workers welfare

Nigeria’s Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki says under his leadership, the National Assembly will continue to accord priority to the improved welfare of Nigerian workers.

Describing the workers as the ‘bedrock for any sustainable development’, Saraki through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said Nigerian workers play crucial roles in all the nation has attained and that fact needs to be recognized always.

“On this Workers’ Day 2018 celebrations, I salute all Nigerian workers for their sacrifice and resilience in the face of dwindling economic fortunes.

“What they put in daily to ensure that the ship of state continues to run is

tremendous when considered holistically and I want to urge them not to relent in their efforts to help grow the economy in particular and the National in general. The National Assembly will always support all efforts geared towards improving their remuneration and General conditions of service and living.

“Workers represent the mainstay of our economy because without them there could be no economic activity of any kind, whether online or offline, digital or manual,” he said.

While congratulating the workers on the May Day celebration as well as the 40th anniversary celebration of the Nigerian Labour Congress NKC, Saraki called on workers to always tow the path of peaceful dialogue in every of their demands as according to him, “anything done in the pursuit of peace is often good in the national interest”.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

