'Mbappe is the future Messi' – Eto'o hails PSG youngster - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

'Mbappe is the future Messi' – Eto'o hails PSG youngster
The ex-Barcelona forward hopes he gets the opportunity to speak to the teenager, who he believes can become the game's next superstar. Kylian Mbappe is the Lionel Messi of the next decade, according to former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o. The …
PSG's Kylian Mbappe can be next Lionel Messi if he handles fame – Samuel Eto'o
