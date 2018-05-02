MC Galaxy showers Nina Ivy with cash as she dances with her sisters (Video) — Nigeria Today

MC Galaxy showers Nina Ivy with cash as she dances with her sisters (Video)

Big Brother Naija finalist, Nina Ivy paid MC Galaxy a visit to celebrate his birthday and she got showered with money.

Nina who has courted more controversy than expected, can be seen dancing to his song, Fine girl as he showered her with naira notes.

He revealed Nina and her sisters were the first people to wish him happy birthday.

It would not be forgotten that MC Galaxy supported Nina’s with money for votes during the competition.

Video below:

Meanwhile, Nina in a chat with CoolFm also said she dislikes second runner up, Tobi Bakre for being a ‘gossip.

Nina said she doesn’t like Tobi and if asked to kill one person among Tobi, Miracle and Rico, she will kill Tobi.

Speaking to CoolFm, the 22 year old While playing the Smash, Marry,or Kill game, said, ” I’ll kill Tobi. I don’t know who I’ll marry but I’ll kill Tobi.

”Because I don’t like him. Tobi is a gossip yeah.”

When asked about Cee-C , Nina said, ”Cee-c is a very nice girl. I got out of the house and I found out that she’s really nice.

”She was never a hater. I thought she hated me but when I got out I found out that Cee-C never had that intention about me.”

