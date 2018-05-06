 McCain doesn't want Trump at his funeral - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
McCain doesn't want Trump at his funeral – Vanguard

Posted on May 6, 2018


Vanguard

McCain doesn't want Trump at his funeral
Vanguard
New York – Sen. John McCain has reportedly barred U.S. President Donald Trump from attending his funeral when he dies. The Arizona Republican Senator loathed Trump so much that he planned to distance him from beyond the grave, reports said. McCain. The
This post was syndicated from World - Google News.

