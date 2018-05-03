Meddlesome Fayose frustrated, jittery – APC — Nigeria Today

Meddlesome Fayose frustrated, jittery – APC
The All Progressive Congress, (APC) in Ekiti has cautioned Governor Ayo Fayose to mind his business and declared that the governor’s meddlesome act was a sign that he had become frustrated and getting jittery. The party reacted on Wednesday night to claims by Fayose that some of its aspirants planned to monetise Saturday’s gubernatorial primary. […]
The post Meddlesome Fayose frustrated, jittery – APC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
