Meddlesome Fayose frustrated, jittery – APC — Nigeria Today

Meddlesome Fayose frustrated, jittery – APC

The All Progressive Congress, (APC) in Ekiti has cautioned Governor Ayo Fayose to mind his business and declared that the governor’s meddlesome act was a sign that he had become frustrated and getting jittery. The party reacted on Wednesday night to claims by Fayose that some of its aspirants planned to monetise Saturday’s gubernatorial primary. […]

The post Meddlesome Fayose frustrated, jittery – APC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

