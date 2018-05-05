Medife Media, digital window expert, expands to Tanzania — Nigeria Today

Medife Media, digital window expert, expands to Tanzania

By Tare Youdeowei

Medife Media, a global specialist in technology and digital broadcasting solutions, as well as Africa’s premier advertising glass specialist, has expanded its business to Tanzania by completing a landmark installation at the Guarantee Trust Bank, GTB, head office in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania.

Speaking on the expansion, Ifeanyi Asiodu, CEO, Medife Media, enthused; “This project is the first installation in Tanzania that digitalises window space with translucent LED technology.

“Although challenging in terms of logistics and design, this project will stand out as a world class hi-tech installation which promotes the adaptation of digital technology within commercial property development.”

Medife Media a subsidiary of Medife Consulting Ltd and forms part of the Advertising Glass Group.

