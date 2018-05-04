 Meet Khyara Nwokora: "Flavour's Body Gives Me Orgasm Without Sex" — Nigeria Today
Meet Khyara Nwokora: "Flavour’s Body Gives Me Orgasm Without Sex"

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Hmmm, people are now getting wet just by looking at naija musician, Flavour’s back. Hmm. Nigerian lady, Khyara Nwokora has revealed on social media that singer, Flavour’s body makes her wet and gives her orgasm without sex.
The lady whose Instagram page, reads OAP, Nollywood actress and plus-size model disclosed this in a comment she dropped on the singer’s post in his Instagram page.
Read her comments below…

