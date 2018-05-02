Meet Nigerian Policeman Who Never Took A Bribe – BBC Award Him As The ‘Most Dedicated Officer’ — Nigeria Today

Meet Nigerian Policeman Who Never Took A Bribe – BBC Award Him As The ‘Most Dedicated Officer’

An official of the Nigerian Police Force identified as Julius Adewale Adedeji, who is said to have never taken a bribe before, has been celebrated by BBC as Nigeria’s ‘most dedicated police officer’. While speaking in an interview following the recognition by the international media organization, he said; “I was just performing my duty. I […]

The post Meet Nigerian Policeman Who Never Took A Bribe – BBC Award Him As The ‘Most Dedicated Officer’ appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

