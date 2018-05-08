 Meet the ‘Slayers’ as #MetGala 2018 Dazzles With Audacious Catholic Theme — Nigeria Today
Meet the ‘Slayers’ as #MetGala 2018 Dazzles With Audacious Catholic Theme

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

Colloquially and affectionately termed “fashion’s biggest night out,” the Met Gala 2018 is a pinnacle of iconic style. A fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the event welcomes celebrity stars, young creatives, and industry paragons alike.

And the excitement doesn’t stop there—the gala also signifies the highly anticipated grand opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibition: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” opening on May 10, 2018.

The exhibition event began last night on the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where guests swept up the red carpet for their grand entrance.

Take a look at some of the most memorable outfits of the night.

Rihanna, a co-host of this year’s Met Gala, wearing Maison Margiela Artisanal.

George and Amal Clooney, a co-host of this year’s Met Gala. Ms. Clooney is wearing Richard Quinn. And where are the couple’s twins, Alexander and Ella? “They’re under the dress,” he said.

“This is like my skin, I’m proud to be in it,” said Lena Waithe, who was regally dressed in a black suit and cape that became a broad rainbow. “I’ve got the community on my back to make sure they know I’ve got them all the time.” “The theme to me is, like, ‘Be yourself,’” Ms. Waithe said. “You were made in God’s image, right?”

Offset, Quavo and Takeoff of Migos wearing Versace.

Madonna wearing Jean Paul Gaultier.

“I feel very angelic. Celestial. Ethereal,” said Katy Perry.

Michael B. Jordan wearing Off-White.

Lana del Rey and Jared Leto, both wearing Gucci.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Balmain.

Chadwick Boseman wearing Versace.

Diane Kruger wearing Prabal Gurung.

Janelle Monae

 

 

