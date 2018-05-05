Meet The Young Hairdresser Who Deliberately Infected His Own Lovers With HIV (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Meet The Young Hairdresser Who Deliberately Infected His Own Lovers With HIV (Photos)
A hairdresser has been found out to have deliberately infected his lovers with HIV and has been jailed for a further eight years in Scotland. Daryll Rowe became the first man in the country to be found guilty of intentionally setting out to spread the virus. Rowe, 27, pleaded guilty at the High Court in […]
The post Meet The Young Hairdresser Who Deliberately Infected His Own Lovers With HIV (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!