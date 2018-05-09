Meghan Markle Has Her Own Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds — Nigeria Today

Meghan Markle Has Her Own Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds

What a creepy pre-wedding gift.

With just a few days to go before she’s due to get married to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has bagged her own waxwork figure, courtesy of Madame Tussauds London.

Maybe they’re hoping to get an invitation to the wedding.

Behold, Markle’s twin – er, I mean, wax figure:

No really, that waxwork looks like the real deal.

The figure will be open to the public on May 19, explains Mashable, but for now she’s standing beside the wax version of betrothed, Prince Harry:

Adorable! They really put Brangelina’s wax figures to shame in the cute couple department – oh, wait.

Mashable has more deets about the figure’s outfit and what they’re planning to do with her:

Meghan’s waxwork is kitted out in the outfit she sported on the day the engagement was announced back in November 2017. She’s wearing the green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress — which sold out after Markle wore it during Harry and Meghan’s TV interview — and a replica of her engagement ring, which Harry designed. Madame Tussauds have placed the royal couple in front of a 15-foot-wide video screen that lets guests change the backdrop depending on how they’d like to hang with Hazza and Megs. So, if royal fanatics want to picture what the pair will look like while cutting the cake, or unwinding on their honeymoon, they can select those backdrops and wonder no more.

I’ll make sure to have that on my itinerary when I visit London one day.

Let’s hope the love of “Hazza” and “Megs” that they share will last forever, just like their wax figures.

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

