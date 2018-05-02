Melaye Arraigned In Court On Stretcher, Granted N90M Bail But Re-arrested By Police — Nigeria Today

Melaye Arraigned In Court On Stretcher, Granted N90M Bail But Re-arrested By Police

Dino Melaye, the Senator Representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, was on Wednesday arraigned by the Nigerian Police before a magistrate court in wuse zone 2 Abuja.

Dino was said to have been brought to the court on a stretcher by the police.

He was arraigned on charges bordering on his alleged escape from a police vehicle in Abuja on April 24, 2018.

It is understood that the presiding magistrate, Mabel Segun-Bello, had granted him bail in the sum of N90 million before he was rearrested by the police.

Melaye’s lawyer, Mr. Nkem Okoro, told newsmen that his client met the bail conditions granted by the court but the senator was re-arrested by the police on the court premises.

“He met his bail conditions but the police decided to re-arrest him on the excuse that they were taking him to Lokoja tomorrow morning,” Okoro said.

So @dino_melaye was granted bail. However, while leaving the court, he was picked up again by police. They claimed they were taking him to hospital, rather, they took him to Force Headquarters. Their intention is to move him to Kogi State anytime from now. Is this a democracy? pic.twitter.com/kfy17yucls — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) May 2, 2018

Speaking in corroboration via his Twitter account the Senator representing Bayelsa East, Ben Murray Bruce, said:

“So @ dino_melaye was granted bail. However, while leaving the court, he was picked up again by police. They claimed they were taking him to hospital, rather, they took him to Force Headquarters. Their intention is to move him to Kogi State anytime from now. Is this a democracy?”

Details later…

