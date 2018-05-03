Melaye Denied Bail In Lokoja, To Spend 38 Days In Police Custody — Nigeria Today

Melaye Denied Bail In Lokoja, To Spend 38 Days In Police Custody

Dino Melaye, the Senator Representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, was on Thursday remanded in Police custody by a Lokoja Magistrate Court for the next 38 days pending the commencement of hearing in the suit brought by police against him and three others.

The charges the police brought against Senator Melaye bothered on criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, amongst others.

He was before now arraigned on charges bordering on his alleged escape from a police vehicle in Abuja on April 24, 2018.

The Counsel to Senator Dino Melaye, Mike Ozekhome (SAN) argued for his bail which was opposed by the Police prosecuting Counsel, Alex Iziyon who insisted that that the offences preferred against the senator were ordinarily not bailable.

Ruling on the suit, Chief Magistrate Suleiman Abdulahi denied the bail application and asked him to be kept in prison custody till June 11, 2018.

Two suspects had earlier this year implicated the senator as their financier and suppliers of gun to kidnap, rob, and cause political mayhem in the state.

Bear in mind that the embattled senator was on Wednesday arraigned by the Nigerian Police before a magistrate court in wuse zone 2 Abuja.

Dino who was brought to the court on a stretcher by the police, was granted him bail in the sum of N90 million by the presiding magistrate, Mabel Segun-Bello, but was rearrested by the police.

