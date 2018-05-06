Men are not trash, they are killers - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Men are not trash, they are killers – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Men are not trash, they are killers
Independent Online
Two weeks ago, we were served, live on prime-time television, an orgy of vandalism and violence by male soccer fans at Moses Mabhida Stadium. A particularly disturbing clip of a security guard becoming the focus of a rain of chairs, punches and kicks …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!