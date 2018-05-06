Messi and Ronaldo come together to make up the combined Clasico XI - Goal India — Nigeria Today

Messi and Ronaldo come together to make up the combined Clasico XI – Goal India
|
Goal India
|
Messi and Ronaldo come together to make up the combined Clasico XI
Goal India
Goal puts together a team made up of the best players from either side, but who else made the cut alongside the Ballon d'Or winners? Keylor Navas Real Madrid. Getty. Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican goalkeeper has been instrumental to Real Madrid's …
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Ernesto Valverde makes big Lionel Messi selection call – report
Deulofeu tells Ceballos he was forced out of Barcelona by Messi
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!